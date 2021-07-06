Spotsylvania judge adds 10 years to escapee's sentence

One of the young men involved in a highly publicized escape from a juvenile facility last year was ordered Tuesday to serve the entire 10 years that had previously been suspended in Spotsylvania County.

Rashad E. Williams, 19, of Washington, received the sentence from Judge Ricardo Rigual in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Williams was sentenced in the same court last year to 15 years with 10 years suspended after being convicted of robbery and conspiracy.

Those convictions stemmed from an incident in 2018 when Williams was 16 during which he and another teenager robbed a woman in a parking lot off Lafayette Boulevard after confronting her at gunpoint.

The pair committed armed robberies in Fredericksburg and Stafford as well, all within a one-week period. Williams was ordered to serve a total of 18 years in prison for his role in the robberies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams was serving time at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield about a year ago, when he and convicted murderer Jabar Taylor, now 21, executed an escape that resulted in about two weeks of freedom before they were finally apprehended in Michigan.

Taylor, who killed two people and stabbed a third in Fredericksburg when he was 15, has since had more time added to the 50-year active sentence he was already serving.