Spotsylvania man, 18, charged in sex trafficking case

A young Spotsylvania man has been charged in connection with a sex trafficking investigation that began with an Alabama runaway, court records show.

Christopher Wayne Sloan, 18, is charged in Spotsylvania with aggravated sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was arrested last week and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, an investigation into a runaway 14-year-old girl from Moundville, Alabama, led police to Scarlet Oak Road in Spotsylvania. The Moundville Police Department and a local FBI special agent found the girl by tracking her phone.

The girl, who had been missing since March 31, was found with Sloan on April 2, court records state. That affidavit states that Sloan admitted having sex with the girl after communicating with her on social media on both of his cellphones.

Police seized the phones and will search them as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations. The affidavit did not state how the girl got to Spotsylvania.

