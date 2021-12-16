Spotsylvania man, 41, killed in Henrico crash

A Spotsylvania County man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that 41-year-old Jamie Hardway was driving north on Interstate 295 at 2:54 p.m. when his 2016 Chevrolet Spark ran off the left side of the highway at the 21-mile marker.

The car crossed the median into the southbound lanes, Geller said, before continuing into the woods and overturning. Hardway was taken to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he was pronounced dead.

State police are continuing an investigation into the cause of the crash.

