Spotsylvania man, 73, dies in crash

  • 0

A Spotsylvania man died Friday in a two-vehicle collision in the county, police said.

Joseph Conrey, 73, was killed when his 2013 Hyundai sedan collided with a 2012 Hyundai SUV at the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said.

Skebo said Conrey was eastbound on Lake Anna Parkway at 4:34 p.m. when he tried to turn onto Brock Road in front of the westbound SUV. Conrey died at the scene.

The SUV's driver, a 28-year-old Manassas man, and a 15-year-old passenger in Conrey's car were both were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident, Skebo said. No charges had been filed as of Saturday.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

