Spotsylvania man accused of planting cameras in co-worker's home

A Spotsylvania County man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after being accused of installing cameras in a co-worker’s bathrooms in an apparent attempt to spy on her, authorities said.

Jamshaid Chaudhry, 27, is charged with peeping into an occupied dwelling, attempting to commit a misdemeanor and two counts of interfering with the property rights of another. Warrants were served on him Monday, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

According to police, the adult victim’s father called Fredericksburg police on Jan. 31 after his daughter discovered a strange device in a vent in her guest bathroom in her apartment in the 400 block of Cobblestone Drive.

The father later discovered a similar device in the woman’s master bedroom. Detective Gloria Mejia determined that the devices are cameras that were pointed toward the shower and the toilet.

The woman told police that other than maintenance personnel, the only person with a key to her apartment was Chaudhry, her co-worker. She had given Chaudhry a key temporarily so he could collect deliveries for her while she was out of town.

Mejia’s investigation into the installation of the cameras led to warrants against Chaudry.

