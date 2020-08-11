Spotsylvania man accused of unsavory actions in city Walmart

A Spotsylvania man has been accused of using his cell phone in a Fredericksburg store to take pictures under an unsuspecting woman's dress, court records show.
Gerber Eunice Alvarado Castillo, 28, is charged with illegally filming an nonconsenting person. The Class 1 misdemeanor carries a potential sentence of a year in jail.
Alvarado Castillo is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed this week in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Officer B. Stocks went to the Walmart in Central Park on June 8 in response to a report of a man trying to take pictures underneath a woman's dress in the store.
Store security footage showed the man using his phone under the woman's dress several different times on June 2. The man then left in a black Mazda 3.
Police got the license number and later contacted the registered owner, Alvarado Castillo's wife. Stocks wrote that after multiple conversations with Alvarado Castillo and his wife, the suspect admitted trying to take the pictures.
The affidavit states that the suspect told Stocks that he had noticed a somewhat older woman in the store wearing a "silky" dress. He said that when he's seen those types of dresses on social media, an "underskirt" is often worn under it.
His interest grew as he noticed the woman several more times and eventually he "tried it a couple of times." Stocks wrote that the suspect explained that he got down low two or three times and tried to put his phone under the woman's dress.
All of the pictures came out "black and blurry" and he immediately deleted them, the affidavit quotes the suspect as saying. He explained that his wife and young son also use the phone and he didn't want them to see the pictures.
Alvarado Castillo was released on a summons.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404