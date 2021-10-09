Spotsylvania man arrested after high-speed chase, police say

A Spotsylvania man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Stafford early Saturday in which speeds reached more than 100 mph, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies received information at 1:44 a.m. about a suspect driving a gold BMW who had just exited Interstate 95 at Courthouse Road in Stafford after a hit-and-run incident in Prince William.

Police said the victim in that incident followed the suspect into Stafford County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputy C.T. Richardson spotted the vehicle near U.S. 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect didn’t stop and headed south on U.S. 1 at more than 100 mph, authorities said.

Other deputies deployed a tire deflation device near Truslow Road and both front tires of the BMW were flattened, Kimmitz said. The pursuit slowed at that point, but the driver continued across the Falmouth Bridge into Fredericksburg, where he stopped in the area of Germania Street and Fall Hill Avenue.

Larry Dwayne Johnson, 38, of Partlow was taken into custody and charged with felony eluding, DUI (second offense), refusing to take a breath test and obstruction of justice. Other charges are pending in Prince William.

Johnson was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.