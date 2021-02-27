Spotsylvania man arrested for shooting man outside a Stafford business

A Spotsylvania man was arrested Friday after being accused of shooting a man in the arm outside a Stafford County auto parts store, police said.
Christopher Aubrey Thomas, 36, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, the incident took place about 5:30 p.m. at the AutoZone at 640 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford. The male victim and three acquaintances had come to the business to purchase auto parts when Thomas showed up. Thomas had a prior relationship with a woman in the victim's vehicle, police said.
In the parking lot, police said Thomas displayed a handgun and fired a shot that struck the victim in the right elbow. The victim was treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Thomas fled in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a lookout was broadcast for the vehicle, authorities said. Virginia State Police were able to stop the vehicle in Caroline County and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation. Thomas' criminal record includes multiple convictions for violating protective orders. Police did not say if the woman in the vehicle Friday was the subject of any of those convictions.
Court records show that Thomas recently finished serving a three-month sentence he received in October for a probation violation.
