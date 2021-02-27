Spotsylvania man arrested for shooting man outside a Stafford business

A Spotsylvania man was arrested Friday after being accused of shooting a man in the arm outside a Stafford County auto parts store, police said.

Christopher Aubrey Thomas, 36, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, the incident took place about 5:30 p.m. at the AutoZone at 640 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford. The male victim and three acquaintances had come to the business to purchase auto parts when Thomas showed up. Thomas had a prior relationship with a woman in the victim's vehicle, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the parking lot, police said Thomas displayed a handgun and fired a shot that struck the victim in the right elbow. The victim was treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas fled in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a lookout was broadcast for the vehicle, authorities said. Virginia State Police were able to stop the vehicle in Caroline County and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.