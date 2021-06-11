Spotsylvania man arrested in late-night shooting

A man who was free on bond after being accused of firing numerous shots at another motorist in Spotsylvania County two months ago is back in jail after police said he fired a shot at a tow-truck driver early Thursday.

Devin Thomas Chewning, 20, of Spotsylvania was charged Thursday with attempted malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo and court records, the driver was attempting to tow a vehicle from in front of Chewning's home in the 5600 block of Brentwood Lane about 1:50 a.m. when Chewning's girlfriend came out to confront him. The vehicle apparently was not displaying the proper sticker to be parked where it was, police said.

Police said the woman assaulted the driver, took his keys and destroyed the key fob. Sarina Music was charged with assault, petty larceny and destruction of property.

Skebo said Chewning then came out of the home displaying a firearm. He fired a shot toward the driver before going back into the home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court states that deputies arrived and took Music into custody. They then surrounded the home and made multiple announcements for Chewning and whoever was inside to come out.