A Spotsylvania man was arrested Friday in connection with a robbery the previous day at a Walmart in Locust Grove.

Orange Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones said the incident took place Thursday at the store on Germanna Highway. An employee was robbed by a man who implied that he had a gun, police said.

With the help of tips from the public, Sheriff’s personnel and members of the Virginia State Police were able to collect evidence and identify a suspect.

Kelvin Jackson, 51, was apprehended Friday and charged with robbery. The code section that Jackson is charged under carries the possibility of a life sentence.

Jackson is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail. He is scheduled for his initial court appearance Wednesday in Orange General District Court.