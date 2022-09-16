 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Spotsylvania man charged in Dahlgren robbery

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery late last month at a King George County business.

Jeremy Michael Richard, 30, is charged with robbery, grand larceny and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from an Aug. 30 robbery at the Gateway Tobacco Hut and Vape in the Dahlgren area.

First Sgt. Kecia Wharton said a man entered the store at 8:51 p.m. and displayed a gun. The employees did not resist, and the robber left with an undisclosed amount of money.

King George detectives reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses before identifying Richard as the suspect. Fredericksburg police found Richard Thursday evening and arrested him. Richard already had misdemeanor charges pending in Fredericksburg and Stafford.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

