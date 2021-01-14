Spotsylvania man charged in fatal crash again denied bond

A Spotsylvania County man, who has been in jail for well over a year as the result of a fatal crash in 2019 that killed two people, was again denied bond Thursday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Michael Edward Moriarty, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving intoxicated while transporting a child.

The aggravated charge means Moriarty is accused of having been under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both at the time of the crash. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, twice the maximum of regular involuntary manslaughter.

Moriarty had been scheduled for a jury trial later this month, but prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald and defense attorney Jim Ilijevich agreed Thursday to let a judge decide the case.

His trial is now scheduled for Feb. 26 without a jury.

According to court records, Moriarty was driving east on Brock Road in the area of Orange Plank Road on June 22, 2019, when he ran off the road and struck a tree. Back-seat passenger Coaty James Thomson, 28, of Roanoke, and a 14-year-old front-seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.