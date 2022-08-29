 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotsylvania man charged in fatal crash

Sherloc Lara Perez

A Spotsylvania man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after his passenger died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in the county.

Sherloc Olmes Lara Perez, 53, is also charged with DUI. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the name of the victim was not released Monday because police had not been able to contact his next-of-kin.

Skebo said the crash occurred about 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Benchmark and Mine roads. A 2015 Ford struck an embankment, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

The passenger had been removed from the vehicle by Good Samaritans by the time deputies arrived and was not breathing. Lifesaving measures at the scene were unsuccessful.

The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's accident reconstruction team.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

