Spotsylvania man charged in mother's shooting death outside their home

A young Spotsylvania man is accused of killing his mother early Saturday outside a home in Oak Grove subdivision in the county, police said.

Elijah Demont Smith, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His mother, Latoya Acree, 41, was shot in the driveway outside the home in the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive about 12:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said.

Skebo said the shooting was the result of some sort of domestic dispute, but it wasn’t clear what the dispute was about.

Deputies went to the residence after receiving calls from a neighbor and someone inside the house, Skebo said. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but was apprehended without incident a short time later at a hotel in the Four Mile Fork area.

Smith is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. He was already free on bond on an assault and battery charge stemming from an Aug. 16 incident in Spotsylvania. A trial on that charge is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Spotsylvania General District Court.

