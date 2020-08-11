Spotsylvania man charged with illegal picture-taking in Fredericksburg Walmart

A Spotsylvania County man has been accused of using his cellphone in a Fredericksburg store to take pictures under an unsuspecting woman's dress, court records show.

Gerber Eunice Alvarado Castillo, 28, is charged with illegally filming an nonconsenting person. The Class 1 misdemeanor carries a potential sentence of a year in jail.

Alvarado Castillo is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed this week in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Officer B. Stocks went to the Walmart in Central Park on June 8 in response to a report of a man trying to take pictures underneath a woman's dress in the store.

Store security footage showed the man using his phone under the woman's dress several different times on June 2. The man then left in a black Mazda 3.

Police got the license number and later contacted the registered owner, Alvarado Castillo's wife. Stocks wrote that after multiple conversations with Alvarado Castillo and his wife, Castillo was charged and released on a summons.