A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a young Locust Grove man, police said.

Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, 23, is also charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to police, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Lake of the Woods on Thursday to investigate the death of 22-year-old Sidney M. Cramer. Orange Sheriff’s Maj. Michael LaCasse declined to release any information regarding the cause or circumstances surrounding Cramer’s death.

The investigation led to Rodriguez, who was arrested by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop.

Police later searched Rodriguez’s vehicle and say they recovered more than 5 pounds of marijuana, two counts of psilocybin mushrooms, 17 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of ecstasy and multiple suspected drugs that were not immediately identified. More than $2,000 in cash was also seized, police said.

The Spotsylvania and Orange sheriff’s offices are continuing a joint investigation. A preliminary hearing on the charges Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday will be held in Orange General District Court; a date for his initial hearing had not been set as of Friday.