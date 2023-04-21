A Spotsylvania man who repeatedly molested a girl about a decade ago was convicted Wednesday of seven serious felony charges.

Gelpi Radame Martinez, 45, was convicted by a Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury of four counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of illegal sexual contact with a child. He faces the possibility of up to 140 years in prison when he is sentenced July 18.

According to court records, the attacks took place between May 2011 and January 2014. The victim is now in her 20s.

The evidence against Martinez included text messages and a telephone sting in which Martinez admitted molesting the victim when she was a child.

“I was sick,” Martinez was quoted as saying in court records. “I’m going to carry this with me for the rest of my life.”

In another message Martinez wrote, “I’m really sorry. Sometimes I want to fall asleep on the road and just die. I hope one day you forgive me.”

The jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before announcing the guilty verdicts.