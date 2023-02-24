A Spotsylvania County man who fired a shot into a vehicle that had mistakenly pulled into his driveway last year was convicted of a felony offense Thursday.

Brent David Alford, 49, was convicted by a Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury of unlawfully shooting into an occupied vehicle, a Class 6 felony that carries the possibility of up to five years in prison. He was also convicted of four misdemeanor counts of assault.

But the jury reduced a more serious felony charge and acquitted Alford of four counts of attempted abduction and a firearms offense.

According to police and court records, the incident took place about 9:45 p.m. June 18 in the 6300 block of Grace Hill in Spotsylvania. Alford was watching a hockey game when his wife noticed a vehicle idling in the driveway. Four teens, including three siblings, were in the vehicle.

Alford went out to investigate and eventually fired a round into the rear of the vehicle. The shot struck the trunk, traveled through the taillight and ended up in the center of the back seat passenger's area. No one was injured.

Alford called police about the incident and deputies learned that the teens were on their way to a party that was two houses away. One of them had mistakenly entered Alford's address into a GPS.

The 17-year-old driver told police that he was trying to drive away after Alford started banging on a window and yelling. Alford claimed that he fired after being bumped twice by the vehicle, once when it was backing up and once as it was pulling off.

Alford's bond was revoked following his convictions and he was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.