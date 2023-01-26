 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotsylvania man convicted of murdering his mother

Elijah Demont Smith

Smith

A Spotsylvania County man who killed his mother during an argument over a house rule was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday.

Elijah D. Smith, 22, shot and killed 41-year-old Latoya Acree early Sept. 18, 2021, outside their home in the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive in Spotsylvania. Acree was apparently upset about her son violating her rule about bringing women into her home.

Smith was in his vehicle when he shot through his rolled up passenger's window and hit his mother in the chest. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was arrested a short time later at a motel in the Four Mile Fork area. A bullet casing and the gun that were forensically tied to the bullet that killed Acree were found inside the car.

A Spotsylvania Circuit Court jury also convicted Smith of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will face the possibility of up to 43 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge William Glover on April 14.

It was almost a foregone conclusion that Smith would be convicted of something Thursday. Even defense attorney John Spencer conceded that Smith had killed his mother, but Spencer argued that he should be convicted of voluntary manslaughter instead of murder. The manslaughter charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

"I'm not asking you to open the door and let him walk out," Spencer said. "But this is a manslaughter case."

Prosecutors Holli Wood and Crystal Montague-Holland successfully argued that it was a murder. Wood said Smith should have driven away before he shot his mother.

"Instead, he chose murder," Wood said. "Then he chose to leave her there dying for his younger brothers to find her."

Montague–Holland said Acree had talked to Smith before about bringing women into the home and said he should have followed that rule. "He wanted to shut his mother up and decided to permanently silence her," she said.

​Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

