Spotsylvania man convicted of reckless driving in crash that left 1 dead

A Spotsylvania County man was convicted Thursday of reckless driving in connection with a 2020 fatal accident in Caroline County, but a jury was unable to make a decision on a more serious involuntary manslaughter charge.

Jerich O. Shellington, 51, was driving north the evening of May 9, 2020, when his 2010 F-150 crossed the center median into a southbound lane on Interstate 95, about three miles north of the Carmel Church exit. The truck ran head-on into a Honda Pilot driven by 54-year-old John D. Bonfield of Arlington, who died at the scene.

The impact forced Bonfield's car into a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Michael Downey of Mechanicsville. Downey, 41, suffered minor injuries, while Shellington was critically injured and received extensive medical treatment.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Ben Heidt showed that Shellington had a level of marijuana in his system that Heidt argued was "indicative of recent use."

Defense attorney Ben Burchette argued that the evidence did not support the felony manslaughter charge. The jury couldn't agree on a unanimous verdict, but did agree on the misdemeanor reckless driving charge.

Heidt said he plans to seek a new trial on the manslaughter case.