Spotsylvania man facing prison term after sex crime convictions

A 2019 sexual encounter arranged on a social media dating app has led to a potentially long prison term for a Spotsylvania County man.

Christopher T. Pullen, 40, was convicted of abduction with the intent to defile and forcible sodomy following a jury trial Wednesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Both convictions carry the possibility of life in prison.

Pullen is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, Pullen and a woman in her early 20s met in 2019 on a dating app. The woman drove from Alexandria to the Todds Tavern area of Spotsylvania on Sept. 25, 2019, for a planned meeting with Pullen.

The pair had drinks and consensual sex inside a recreational vehicle, according to testimony.

The woman said she was getting ready to leave when Pullen produced what was described as a combination taser/flashlight and demanded different types of sexual contact. The woman threw up after the first type, then said she was forced into a second.

The woman finally escaped from the RV and drove away naked. She eventually stopped and put on her clothes, and ended up at Inova Fairfax Hospital.