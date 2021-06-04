Spotsylvania man gets 20-year prison term in 2018 Stafford slaying

Wrenn quoted Dailey as saying, “I will take that gun little [expletive] and kill you with it.”

The only two other witnesses to the slaying, other than the camera, were two friends of Dailey who prosecutors said refused to talk to police about the incident.

After gunning Dailey down, Morgan got into the car with Wrenn and ended up in Pennsylvania, where they were eventually arrested on firearms charges and brought back to Virginia.

Morgan’s deal in which he took the murder conviction called for him to receive no more than 25 years to serve, and prosecutors sought the entire amount.

Lustig said that even before the “senseless” slaying of Dailey, Morgan had already been involved in several incidents involving firearms, including one about two years earlier in which he was shot in Prince William County.

Lustig also claimed that Morgan has issued several threats since his arrest, including one against court bailiff Charlie Havasy following a hearing late last month in the same courtroom.

“Dailey was ready to fight, but [Morgan] was ready to kill and he did,” Lustig said. “If he feels disrespected, he becomes violent. That makes him a danger to the community.”