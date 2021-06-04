Spotsylvania man gets 20-year prison term in 2018 Stafford slaying

A man who shot and killed another young man during a “senseless” dispute outside a Stafford County convenience store in 2018 was ordered Friday to serve 20 years in prison.
Jules Juwan Morgan, 21, of Spotsylvania, was sentenced by Judge Victoria Willis in Stafford Circuit Court to 35 years with 15 years suspended. He was previously convicted of second-degree murder.
Morgan killed 24-year-old Chaquil Dailey of Stafford on Nov. 18, 2018, near the gas pumps at Mr. B’s Exxon on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. A video recording of the slaying showed Dailey walking slowly toward Morgan as the two men exchanged words. There was no audio on the tape.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Ed Lustig and Amy Casey, Jonathan Wrenn drove Morgan to the gas station shortly after midnight that morning. Morgan had gone into the store when Dailey made some comment about the way he was pumping the gas.
That exchange didn’t initially seem to amount to much, but the dispute resumed after Dailey came out of the store.
Defense attorneys Jim Ilijevich and Jay Ventura read a statement attributed to Wrenn, who has a pending charge in Stafford of being an accessory after the fact of murder. In the statement, Wrenn claimed that it appeared that Dailey might have had a gun and looked “menacing” as he slowly walked toward their vehicle.
Wrenn quoted Dailey as saying, “I will take that gun little [expletive] and kill you with it.”
The only two other witnesses to the slaying, other than the camera, were two friends of Dailey who prosecutors said refused to talk to police about the incident.
After gunning Dailey down, Morgan got into the car with Wrenn and ended up in Pennsylvania, where they were eventually arrested on firearms charges and brought back to Virginia.
Morgan’s deal in which he took the murder conviction called for him to receive no more than 25 years to serve, and prosecutors sought the entire amount.
Lustig said that even before the “senseless” slaying of Dailey, Morgan had already been involved in several incidents involving firearms, including one about two years earlier in which he was shot in Prince William County.
Lustig also claimed that Morgan has issued several threats since his arrest, including one against court bailiff Charlie Havasy following a hearing late last month in the same courtroom.
“Dailey was ready to fight, but [Morgan] was ready to kill and he did,” Lustig said. “If he feels disrespected, he becomes violent. That makes him a danger to the community.”
Ilijevich argued that Morgan was deserving of a sentence closer to the five-year minimum penalty for second-degree murder. Ilijevich said Morgan had suffered a lot of trauma during his life, including seeing his mother killed in a car crash when he was 10, and suffers from a number of mental health ailments.
Ilijevich added that Morgan perceived that he was in real danger and claimed that if a police officer had been in the same situation, he would have never been charged.
Morgan made a statement just before Willis issued her sentence in which he said he is not a violent person and that prosecutors had “assassinated” his character. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody,” Morgan said. “He approached with his hand under his shirt and I thought he had a firearm, but he didn’t.”
The sentencing hearing, which lasted more than four and a half hours, had several emotional moments. Cara Waller, Dailey’s fiancé, was removed from the courtroom after she angrily yelled out after Ventura implied that the victim may have had a gun.
Kim Hester, Dailey’s mother, snapped at Ilijevich several times during cross-examination and at one point told Morgan to “stop smirking, this ain’t funny.”
A man was removed from the courtroom after he fell asleep during a doctor’s testimony.
In announcing her sentence, Willis said she was convinced that Morgan had a difficult upbringing. “But life has infinite value, and the loss of it leaves scars that can never fully heal.”
