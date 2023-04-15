A man who killed his mother in 2021 during a dispute over a house rule was ordered Friday to serve 34 years in prison.

Elijah Dement Smith, 22, was convicted in January of second-degree murder and a firearms charge. Judge William Glover sentenced him to a total of 44 years with 10 years suspended.

According to evidence presented by prosecutors Crystal Montague-Holland and Holli Wood, Smith shot and killed Latoya Acree early Sept. 18, 2021, outside their home in the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive in Spotsylvania County.

Acree had confronted her son about him bringing a woman into her home, something she had forbidden in the past, according to testimony.

Smith shot through his rolled up passenger’s window and hit his mother in the chest before fleeing. Acree was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was tracked down and arrested a short time later at a motel in the Four Mile Fork area. The gun that killed Acree and a bullet casing that was tied to the bullet that went into her chest were recovered in the car.

Defense attorney John Spencer never disputed that Smith was the killer, but he argued at trial that he should have been convicted of manslaughter instead of murder.

One year of Smith’s active sentence stemmed from an assault and battery conviction that resulted from an earlier incident involving a younger brother.