Spotsylvania man gets 4½ year sentence for carjacking

A Spotsylvania County man was ordered Thursday to serve four and a half years in prison for forcefully taking a vehicle in Fredericksburg that he crashed a short time later in Spotsylvania.

Gregory Scott Robertson, 28, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to carjacking and shoplifting. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Blake Anderson and defense attorney Wendy Meyer, he was sentenced to a total of 16 years with all but four and a half years suspended.

According to city police reports, an out-of-state family stopped at the Wawa in Central Park on July 19. They left their vehicle running with a 16-year-old girl inside.

Robertson got into the vehicle and ordered the teenager out. He then drove into Spotsylvania, where he lost control and rolled the vehicle over several times in the 6000 block of Plank Road.

He is still facing charges in Spotsylvania, including DUI and possessing a stolen vehicle.