Spotsylvania man gets year and half in prison for molesting child

A young Spotsylvania County man who filmed his molestation of a 4-year-old boy last year was ordered Monday to serve a year and a half in prison.

Devin T. Wenninger, 20, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 40 years, with all but a year and a half suspended. As part of an agreement with the prosecution, Wennington pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and three counts of possessing child pornography.

According to court records, Virginia State Police searched Wenninger’s home on Sharon Road in April after receiving information that he was sharing child pornography on the internet. Wenninger admitted that he was involved in the sexual exploitation of children online and gave police the passcode to his cellphone.

Police searched the phone and found child porn images, as well as graphic videos.

Wenninger also admitted to fondling a 4-year-old boy while taking him to the bathroom. That incident was recorded on his phone.

Attorney Andy Cornick represented Wenninger, who had no prior criminal record.

