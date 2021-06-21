Spotsylvania man involved in fatal hit and run gets six years in prison

A Spotsylvania County man who left the scene of a fatal crash last year in the county was ordered Monday to serve six years in prison.

Michael Malik Ross, 37, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 20 years with 14 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to felony hit and run and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

The hit-and-run conviction stems from a March 8, 2020, incident in which 26-year-old Spotsylvania resident Jason Ahinful was killed while riding his scooter on State Route 3 in the county early that morning. Court records show that Ahinful was heading west in the area of Salem Church Road when he was struck from behind by a 2015 Hyundai Genesis driven by Ross.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ross was gone by the time police and rescue workers arrived. Ahinful was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that day. Ross, who was free on bond at the time, was arrested about two months after the incident.