Spotsylvania man involved in fatal hit and run gets six years in prison

A Spotsylvania County man who left the scene of a fatal crash last year in the county was ordered Monday to serve six years in prison.
Michael Malik Ross, 37, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 20 years with 14 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to felony hit and run and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The hit-and-run conviction stems from a March 8, 2020, incident in which 26-year-old Spotsylvania resident Jason Ahinful was killed while riding his scooter on State Route 3 in the county early that morning. Court records show that Ahinful was heading west in the area of Salem Church Road when he was struck from behind by a 2015 Hyundai Genesis driven by Ross.
Ross was gone by the time police and rescue workers arrived. Ahinful was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that day. Ross, who was free on bond at the time, was arrested about two months after the incident.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Alex Vakos and Stephanie Fitzgerald, Deputy R. Wahl was contacted less than 12 hours after the crash and told that the owner of a local body shop had received a call from a man a couple of hours after the crash who asked if he could repair the damage to the Genesis. The body shop owner had seen a post about the accident online and thought it might be related.
Evidence recovered at the crash scene matched the damaged vehicle, and mail and a credit card with Ross’ name on them were found in the vehicle.
Police also found DNA evidence connecting Ross to the crime, along with video from nearby surveillance cameras that showed the speeding Genesis striking the back of the scooter.
The unrelated drug conviction was the result of a Nov. 6, 2019, traffic stop in Spotsylvania. A vehicle driven by Ross was stopped in the area of Harrison Road and U.S. 1, and cocaine and $1,980 in cash was recovered.
Ross was ordered to serve five years for the hit and run and one year for the drug conviction.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404