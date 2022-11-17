 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Spotsylvania man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle

Brian M. Simpson (copy) (copy)

Simpson

A Spotsylvania County man who shot at a vehicle containing a man who he had barred from his property pleaded guilty to a felony charge Thursday.

Brian M. Simpson, 47, pleaded guilty to unlawfully shooting at an occupied vehicle. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was reduced from a more serious offense of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Simpson was allowed to remain free on bond pending his sentencing in January.

According to police and the evidence presented by prosecutor Alex Vakos, the incident occurred on Feb. 19 near Simpson's residence in the area of Stubbs Bridge and Woolfolk roads. Brandon O'Bier, 25, and another man showed up that night to pick up Simpson's 22-year-old daughter.

Simpson has routinely barred O'Bier from his home, court records state, because he believed O'Bier was a drug dealer. He had contacted the Sheriff's Office several times in an effort to keep O'Bier away.

After learning O'Bier was at the bottom of his driveway, Simpson got into his truck and went to confront him. The pickup truck O'Bier was in began leaving after words were exchanged, and Simpson fired shots that struck the fleeing vehicle. No one was injured.

O'Bier last month was ordered to serve more than 11 years in prison after being convicted of possessing a gun as a felon and several probation violations. Some of his previous convictions involved drugs, court records show.

Simpson was one of the witnesses who testified against O'Bier on Oct. 24.

