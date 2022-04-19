Spotsylvania man sentenced to 48 years in 2020 double slaying

A man who killed two brothers during a road-rage altercation in 2020 was ordered Tuesday to serve 48 years in prison.

Danny Lee Huffman, 50, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to two life sentences with all but 20 years suspended on each. He received an additional eight years on two firearms offenses.

Judge Ricardo Rigual’s sentence was above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 43 years.

Fred Swick, 39, and Joe Swick, 38, were shot a total of 12 times as they sat in a Camaro on July 4, 2020, near a group of mailboxes on Fox Trot Court in Spotsylvania.

Huffman was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and two firearms offenses during a multi-day jury trial in February.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Huffman had returned from a dispute with his girlfriend in King George when he noticed a car half on and half off the road in the area of Lawyers and Granite Springs roads. Huffman claimed that he asked the occupants if they needed help and they responded with a series of middle fingers.

Huffman testified that he fired a warning shot after the driver began approaching his vehicle. He claimed there were three people in the car when it pulled off, something the prosecution’s evidence didn’t support.

A short time later, Huffman was at his mailbox when the Camaro stopped about 50 feet away. Huffman said he shot into the vehicle after the occupants threatened him and his son and pointed a gun at him.

No gun was in the car when police arrived, and there was no indication of a third person.

Prosecutor Kelly Green said Tuesday that Huffman lied throughout the investigation and the trial and said he deserved a lengthy sentence. He said Huffman never showed any remorse and played a call from jail in which Huffman said “I know what I did was right, 110 percent. I stand for what I believe in.”

Defense attorney Gretchen Taylor said Huffman is remorseful, but still believes he acted in self defense. “He feels horrible that two people died,” Taylor said. “But he shot them because he felt he had no other choice.”

Taylor pointed out that Huffman had no criminal record other than a misdemeanor 30 years ago. She said one incident in a 50-year life shouldn’t define him.

Huffman has already said he is planning to appeal his convictions.

