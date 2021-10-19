Spotsylvania man shot by deputy files $26 million lawsuit

The Spotsylvania man shot by a county deputy during a highly publicized incident on April 21 has filed a $26 million lawsuit against the deputy and Sheriff Roger Harris.

Attorneys for Isiah Brown filed the suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond. The suit accuses Deputy David Turbyfill of “gross negligence, battery and using excessive force.”

Brown was shot multiple times early April 21 outside his mother’s home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania. He was holding a cordless telephone that the deputy apparently mistook for a gun.

Brown had gotten a ride home from Turbyfill earlier that night after his car broke down. The deputy returned to the residence about 3:18 a.m. after Brown made what a dispatcher told him was an unnecessary 911 call.

The call came after Brown got into an argument with his brother. During the 911 call, Brown threatened to kill his brother and answered “yup” when the dispatcher asked if he had a gun. He later said he did not have a gun.

Turbyfill’s voice can be heard on audio released by the Sheriff’s Office shouting “drop the gun, drop the gun” before a series of shots rang out. State police, who investigated the shooting, said Brown didn’t have a gun.