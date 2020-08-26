 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania man taken into custody after standoff at his home
Spotsylvania Sheriff's logo

A man wanted on charges in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County was apprehended Wednesday following a barricade situation at his home that lasted more than five hours, police said.

Phillip Allan Ney, 58, was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m. at his home in the 6100 block of Lawyers Road in Spotsylvania, Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said. No one was injured.

According to Scott, deputies went to the home about 9 a.m. to serve warrants on Ney. He was wanted in Fredericksburg on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, assault and battery and brandishing a firearm. In Spotsylvania, he is charged with felony kidnapping, assault and battery, intimidation and stalking.

Scott said the Spotsylvania charges stem from alleged actions against a county store clerk who was harassed, stalked and was blocked in a corner.

When deputies arrived Wednesday, Scott said, Ney was seen on the front porch of his home. He quickly ran inside and ignored orders to come out. A huge police presence was in the area.

Scott said the county's SWAT team finally made a forced entry into the home and apprehended Ney. No weapons were recovered  during the standoff. Ney was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

