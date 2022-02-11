Spotsylvania man to serve nearly 5 years in fatal 2019 crash

A Spotsylvania man who crashed and killed two of his passengers while driving intoxicated in the county in 2019 was ordered Friday to serve just under five years in prison.

Michael Edward Moriarty, 26, of Spotsylvania, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 21 years with all but four years and 11 months suspended. Judge William Glover’s sentence was right in the middle of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum penalty of slightly over six years.

Moriarty had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and DUI while transporting a child. Two more serious manslaughter charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald and defense attorney Jim Ilijevich.

Moriarty was driving east on Brock Road in the area of Orange Plank Road early June 22, 2019, when he ran off the road and struck a tree, according to the evidence. Coaty Thomson, 28 of Roanoke, and 14-year-old Shawn Mills were pronounced dead at the scene.

Moriarty, who was seriously injured in the crash, had a blood-alcohol content of .12.

Ilijevich asked for a lesser sentence, pointing out among other things that Moriarty had no prior criminal history. Fitzgerald asked for a sentence above the guidelines.

Moriarty has already served more than two years of his sentence.

