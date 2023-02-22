A Spotsylvania man was ordered Wednesday to serve nearly five years in prison for improperly touching a young teen last year in Caroline County.

Brett Alan Hendrick, 31, was sentenced in Caroline Circuit Court to a total of 20 years with 15 years and a month suspended. He was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in November by a jury; he was acquitted of four similar charges.

The sentence handed down Wednesday by Judge Joseph Ellis was at the high end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kara Eichenmiller, the charge stems from a Feb. 8, 2022, incident at a home in Caroline. The victim’s mother was asleep while the 13-year-old victim and Hendrick were watching a movie in the living room.

The woman got up and said she saw Hendrick kissing the child and touching her improperly under a blanket. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted, and Investigator E.D. Cardoso’s probe resulted in Hendrick’s arrest.

Hendrick will be placed on the Virginia State Police sex offender registry as the result of his conviction.