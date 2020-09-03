Spotsylvania man wanted for abduction arrested after standoff

A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Wednesday evening after holing up in his house for several hours after deputies arrived to serve a warrant on him, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 10400 block of Kings Cove Court at 6:45 p.m. to arrest Wilfredo Venturina Violago, said Capt. Liz Scott in a news release. Violago, 52, was wanted in California on two felony parental child abduction charges involving his children, ages 5 and 7.

Scott said when the deputies arrived, Violoago fled into the house, but after several hours, crisis negotiators were able to convince Violago to come out. He was arrested without incident, police said.

Scott said the children were at the home and unharmed. They are staying with family in the county.

Violago is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

