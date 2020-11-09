Spotsylvania men charged in fight that involved beer bottle and knife as weapons

Two Spotsylvania County men were charged with felony offenses following an altercation Saturday evening during which one of them was hit in the face with a beer bottle and the other was stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to the Sheetz at 2807 Lafayette Blvd. in Spotsylvania about 7:30 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Walter Lee Samuels suffering from the aftermath of being hit in the face with a bottle.

Scott said deputies learned that 51-year-old Dyane Nathaniel Daniel had been stabbed during the fight. Deputies followed a blood trail to a nearby home and found Daniel, who had multiple stab wounds which were not life-threatening.

Both Daniel and Samuels were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment before being placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Both men are charged with malicious wounding.

Scott said a witness told deputies that he had driven the two men from a job site in Northern Virginia and that they had been arguing throughout the ride. The witness claimed he didn't know what they were arguing about, Scott said, but that it had escalated by the time they got to Spotsylvania.

After stopping at the Sheetz to drop Daniel off, the witness said, the two men continued arguing outside the car and eventually began fighting. Authorities allege that Daniel hit Samuels with the beer bottle and Samuels stabbed Daniel.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.