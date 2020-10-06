Spotsylvania mother gets 15 months in prison for neglect in baby's death

A Spotsylvania County woman whose 3-month-old daughter died last year with a non-lethal amount of methamphetamine in her system was ordered Tuesday to serve a year and three months in prison.

Lurissa R. Keyes, 25, received the sentence from Judge Ricardo Rigual in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. She had previously pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Emergency workers went to the 400 block of Albany Street on June 30, 2019, in response to a call about a baby in distress. Keyes told a deputy that she had given the child a bottle earlier in the night and woke up with the child face down and unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death remains undetermined.

Keyes was arrested in December after a toxicology report showed methamphetamine in the child’s system. Keyes was initially charged with a more serious child abuse offense, but prosecutor Amanda Sweeney reduced the charge after it was determined that the drug found in the baby wasn’t close to being a lethal amount and could not be linked to her death.

Keyes eventually admitted to breastfeeding the baby after using illegal drugs. On Tuesday, she said she is sorry and is trying to turn her life around.