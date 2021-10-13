 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania mother is charged with murder in the death of her infant son
alert top story

Spotsylvania mother is charged with murder in the death of her infant son

Nubia Williams

Williams

A Spotsylvania County woman has been charged with second-degree murder as the result of the death of her infant son earlier this month, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said a 4-month-old boy was brought to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Oct. 2 by his mother. The child was unresponsive and not breathing.

Hospital workers immediately began lifesaving measures, Skebo said, but the child was pronounced dead later that evening.

Skebo said the Child Victim Unit immediately began an investigation. That included an autopsy performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office that showed the baby died as the result of severe malnourishment and neglect.

Nubia Williams, 26, was arrested Tuesday. In addition to murder, she was charged with felony child neglect.

Williams is being held under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

