Spotsylvania mother is charged with murder in the death of her infant son

A Spotsylvania County woman has been charged with second-degree murder as the result of the death of her infant son earlier this month, police said.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said a 4-month-old boy was brought to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Oct. 2 by his mother. The child was unresponsive and not breathing.
Support Local Journalism
Hospital workers immediately began lifesaving measures, Skebo said, but the child was pronounced dead later that evening.
Skebo said the Child Victim Unit immediately began an investigation. That included an autopsy performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office that showed the baby died as the result of severe malnourishment and neglect.
Nubia Williams, 26, was arrested Tuesday. In addition to murder, she was charged with felony child neglect.
Williams is being held under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.