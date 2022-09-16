Spotsylvania motorcycle driver dies in crash

A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with a car on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Kenneth Scott Brown of Spotsylvania was heading south on his 2003 Harley Davidson near Massaponax Church Road at 10:12 p.m. when he hit the side of a 2019 Ford Fiesta, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. The Fiesta had been heading north when it turned in front of the motorcycle while attempting to enter a Fas Mart parking lot.

Brown, the co-owner of a downtown Fredericksburg tattoo shop, was ejected from his motorcycle during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fiesta driver, a 54-year-old Caroline County man, was not injured.

No charges had been filed as of Friday. Skebo said the Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident.