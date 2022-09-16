 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Spotsylvania motorcycle driver dies in crash

  • 0

A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with a car on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Kenneth Scott Brown of Spotsylvania was heading south on his 2003 Harley Davidson near Massaponax Church Road at 10:12 p.m. when he hit the side of a 2019 Ford Fiesta, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. The Fiesta had been heading north when it turned in front of the motorcycle while attempting to enter a Fas Mart parking lot.

Brown, the co-owner of a downtown Fredericksburg tattoo shop, was ejected from his motorcycle during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fiesta driver, a 54-year-old Caroline County man, was not injured.

No charges had been filed as of Friday. Skebo said the Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California Sues Amazon, Accuses It of Price Gouging Customers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert