Spotsylvania police home in on suspect in shooting that sent man to hospital

A suspect has been identified in a Tuesday night shooting in Spotsylvania County, but no arrest had been made as of Wednesday night, police said.

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to the area of Acree Avenue in the Salem Run Apartment complex about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. Deputies found a shell casing and a trail of blood, but no victim or suspect.

As witnesses were telling police about an altercation involving two men, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital, Scott said. He had been shot in the arm and was driven to the hospital by a friend.

The victim, a 30-year-old Spotsylvania man who suffered a non-life-threatening injury, told detectives he had gotten into an argument in the parking lot with a man who was known to the victim's associates. Scott said the victim appeared surprised that the suspect considered the argument serious enough to involve a gun.

Scott said investigators were still interviewing witnesses Wednesday and trying to find the suspect. She said the Sheriff's Office is withholding the suspect's name until further investigation can be done and charges are filed.

