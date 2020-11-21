Spotsylvania police investigating shooting death

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning on property in the 5900 block of Mayre Road.
Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 10:45 a.m. and found an adult male deceased. A female described as a person of interest was in custody by early afternoon, and charges were pending.
Skebo said more information would be released when it becomes available.
