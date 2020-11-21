 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotsylvania police investigating shooting death
0 comments
alert top story

Spotsylvania police investigating shooting death

{{featured_button_text}}

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning on property in the 5900 block of Mayre Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 10:45 a.m. and found an adult male deceased. A female described as a person of interest was in custody by early afternoon, and charges were pending.

Skebo said more information would be released when it becomes available.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert