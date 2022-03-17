Spotsylvania remains identified; police continue investigation

Spotsylvania authorities have seized two cellphones in an ongoing effort to determine how a county man ended up dead in the Salem Run area of the county.

The remains of 37-year-old Arjun R. Kinchen were discovered in the woods on March 1 by a juvenile, court records state. At the time of the discovery, police weren’t sure of the race or the sex of the victim.

Kinchen was later identified as the victim, but Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said his cause of death remained undetermined as of Thursday. She said police are still awaiting toxicology test results.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Spotsylvania detective T.J. Medina, Kinchen’s family reported him missing Nov. 26. Police later identified a Spotsylvania man who had picked up Kinchen one week earlier and is the last known person to have seen him alive.

The man, who is not being named because he has not been charged in connection with the Kinchen case, was arrested on drug charges in December. Police asked him about Kinchen then and he told them he and Kinchen went to Bragg Hill to purchase drugs, according to police.

Medina wrote that the man initially told him he had dropped Kinchen off in Fredericksburg, but changed his story after being told that the area he named is monitored by video surveillance.

He then changed his story, court records state, and said he’d dropped Kinchen off in the Salem Run area, but had not seen or heard from him since.

The affidavit states that police searched the man’s home Tuesday and seized two phones. Police interviewed the man again and this time said they were given a different location in the Salem Run area where Kinchen had been dropped off.

Authorities are hopeful that data obtained from the phones will assist in the investigation.

