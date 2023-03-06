The Spotsylvania School Board on Monday afternoon canceled its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

According to the School Board's deputy clerk, Patty Boller, Chair Lisa Phelps cancelled the meeting because, "The chair and vice chair have advised that a quorum is not anticipated due to member illness, a family situation, and other unexpected circumstances."

This is at least the third time in the past year that the School Board has cancelled a regularly scheduled meeting.

The board approves a meeting schedule for the entire year at the first regular meeting each January.

Monday's meeting would have been the first since School Board member Kirk Twigg was indicted by a grand jury and charged with felony forgery of a public record on Feb. 23.

The agenda for the cancelled meeting includes approval of minutes from the July 11 and Sept. 12, 2022, meetings; recognition of the division spelling bee winners; approval of a regulation governing response to suspected opioid overdose; and approval to seek funding through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services for eight additional school security officers.