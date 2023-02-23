A member of the Spotsylvania County school board was arrested Thursday on two charges, including a felony offense.

Kirk E. Twigg, 65, is charged with forging a public record, a Class 4 felony that carries a potential prison sentence of between two to 10 years. He is also charged with a misdemeanor offense of tampering with a county record.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said Twigg was indicted this week by a Spotsylvania grand jury before turning himself in Thursday at a magistrate's office. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Court records do not specify what Twigg is suspected of doing, but both alleged offenses took place on or about June 21 and involve a county contract, police said. Twigg was the chairman of the School Board at that time.

The School Board met on June 21, and board members finalized a contract for interim Superintendent Kelly Guempel. That contract became a topic of discussion at the School Board's Sept. 12 meeting. According to county resident William Scheff, after the board approved Guempel’s appointment, Twigg asked Guempel — who had been principal of Spotsylvania High School — to stay behind to sign some documents.

“This was captured on the broadcast before you adjourned,” Scheff said. “After the meeting, you approached the acting superintendent with copy of the contract. One of the items was a $4,500 monthly stipend, on top of his principal’s salary, for him to assume the role of interim.”

Scheff said that Guempel asked for a higher monthly stipend and that Twigg crossed out the $4,500 amount and changed it to $8,500.

“[Twigg] took it upon himself to nearly double the salary of the acting superintendent in secret,” Scheff said. “This is malfeasance, plain and simple.”

School Board member Dawn Shelley corroborated Scheff’s account and stated that Guempel told her about the incident himself.

“He’s not going to lie to me about that,” Shelley said. “Mr. Twigg forged a contract and if people up here are defending him, then they’re just as guilty as he is.”

Shelley said she gave information about the interim superintendent’s contract to Virginia State Police and that it was turned over to the state Attorney General’s office.

At the time, Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, confirmed that the complaint — as well as one alleging that Twigg misappropriated public funds by paying for board members April Gillespie and Lisa Phelps to attend a conference with ties to a conservative political action committee in March — had been received by the office.

An investigation headed by state police special agent Brad Gregory began on Oct. 13, Coffey said. State police received permission to conduct the investigation from the state Attorney General's Office. The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is forbidden by law to investigate elected county officials.

The Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's office will be handling Twigg's prosecution. No trial date has been set.

Twigg is the Livingston District representative on the school board. He was elected in 2015.

Previous reporting from Adele Uphaus contributed to this article.