Spotsylvania County School Board member Kirk Twigg pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony forgery during his arraignment Friday morning in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Twigg's attorney, Jeffrey Mangeno, requested a four-day jury trial, which Judge Ricardo Rigual scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

Twigg was indicted by a grand jury last month and charged with forgery of a public record, a Class 4 felony that carries a potential prison sentence of two to 10 years. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly destroying or tampering with a public record.

The charges stem from a June 21, 2022, incident involving the contract for then-interim school division superintendent Kelly Guempel. Twigg was School Board chair at the time.

The case is being prosecuted by Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley.

But Friday wasn't Twigg's first court date since becoming a member of the School Board. He was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm in 2019.

According to records obtained from the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office through a Freedom of Information Act request in January 2022, Twigg was arrested and charged with "reckless handling of a firearm so as to endanger life, limb or property while engaged in hunting, trapping or pursuing game" — a Class 1 misdemeanor — on Nov. 26, 2019, shortly after being reelected to a second term on the School Board.

The case was prosecuted by Kelly Green, Caroline County assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, after Spotsylvania Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird recused himself and his office.

It was heard Feb. 28, 2020, after being continued from Jan. 30, and dismissed with prejudice, meaning prosecutors are barred from refiling the charge.

Twigg did not enter any plea, and records obtained in January 2022 from the Caroline Commonwealth's Attorney's office show that he completed an online hunter education course conducted by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries on Jan. 31, 2020, and paid $1,982 in restitution to a neighbor whose property was damaged during an incident that occurred Nov. 23, 2019.

According to notes kept by the responding officer, Spotsylvania Sheriff's deputy Michael Foster, the neighbor reported that his bedroom window and garage door had been shot through that morning.

Foster investigated and spoke with Twigg, who stated that he had been in the woods near his home hunting with 12- and 16-gauge shotguns, and that he fired at a squirrel in a tree with the 12 gauge, which he said was loaded with buckshot.

Foster said Twigg told him he was about 200 feet from the road when he shot. The neighbor's home was about 150 yards from the road, Foster wrote.

Foster said he advised Twigg that he was being reckless with his firearms and that he would follow up with charges.

Records obtained from the Caroline Commonwealth's Attorney's office show that Green agreed to an application for expungement of the charge from Twigg's criminal record, but the charge is still part of court records.