Spotsylvania seeking two suspects in store robbery

Two men have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery last week at a Spotsylvania County convenience store.
Brice Jennifer, 26, of Fredericksburg and Andre C. Drummond Thompson, 24, of Alexandria, are both charged with robbery, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said. Neither had been apprehended as of Wednesday night.
Support Local Journalism
Authorities said the robbery took place early Oct. 12 at the Wawa at Cosner’s Corner in the 10000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Two men wearing hoods and face coverings took a large amount of cigarettes and other items after displaying a gun.
They left in a silver minivan, where a third man was waiting. The vehicle was found the next day in Fredericksburg.
Skebo said police are still trying to identify and apprehend a third suspect. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jennifer or Drummond Thompson is asked to called the Sheriff’s Office at 540/507-7200.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.