The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has decided to end its participation on a national television show, at least for now.

Sheriff Roger Harris said his deputies will be taking a break from “On Patrol: Live,” a show Spotsylvania deputies have been associated with for about a year. The show airs on the Reelz television network and features law-enforcement officers from around the country as they interact with residents in both routine and high-stress situations.

“We’ve enjoyed appearing on the show and are thankful to the [show’s directors] for their continued support. “We have had the pleasure of being able to show viewers firsthand the hard work that our deputies and staff provide to the community they protect and serve.”

Harris said he hopes to be back on the air “soon,” but did not say when that might be.