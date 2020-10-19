Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired into townhome

A barrage of shots were fired into a Spotsylvania County townhouse early Sunday, but no one was injured, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Timber Ridge Drive about 3:30 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired, Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said. At least a half-dozen shots were heard by witnesses, and some of the rounds entered the home.

A resident told police that he or she heard banging on the door, followed moments later by gunshots. There was damage to the residence and shell casings were recovered at the scene. It is not clear why the residence was targeted.

Vehicles were heard leaving the area following the shots, Scott said, and deputies saw several vehicles heading away as they were coming to the scene. Camera footage from the cruisers will be reviewed as part of the investigation, Scott said.

It was the second weekend in a row that Spotsylvania deputies have responded to a drive-by shooting in the county. On Oct. 10, someone fired shots into a residence in the 7200 block of Old Plank Road before leaving in a vehicle. There were no injuries in that incident either.

That case is also still under investigation, Scott said. There is no indication that the two shooting incidents are related, she said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.