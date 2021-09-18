Spotsylvania shootings result in one arrest, extensive damage

Two recent shootings in Spotsylvania County resulted in one arrest and extensive damage to a home, businesses and multiple cars, but apparently no injuries, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said one shooting occurred early Thursday in the 5000 block of Norris Drive in Maple Grove subdivision. Deputies arrived about 4 a.m. to find a home occupied by several people had been struck by gunfire several times.

Skebo said the occupants knew the shooter, and a warrant was obtained for 30-year-old Julius Q. Ferguson of Stafford. Ferguson, who is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, turned himself in to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office Friday and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Police did not give a reason for the shooting.

On Friday about 11:45 p.m., Skebo said, deputies went to Durango’s Grill in the 4200 block of Plank Road for a reported shootout.

Deputies learned that people had exchanged several dozen gunshots in the parking lot. Numerous businesses and vehicles were struck, causing extensive damage. The participants had left by the time deputies arrived.

Skebo said it was initially reported that someone had been shot, but deputies were unable to find anyone who was injured.

Skebo said an investigation is ongoing to determine who was involved in the shootout.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.