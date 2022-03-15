Spotsylvania teen arrested on robbery charges

A Spotsylvania County teenager was arrested Monday as the result of a recent incident in Fredericksburg during which he allegedly robbed an acquaintance at gunpoint, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the robbery occurred about 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the 200 block of Kings Mill Court. The victim said he was hanging out with an acquaintance when the suspect suddenly pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

Morris said the suspect fired a shot into the floor and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Detectives began an investigation and took the suspect into custody Monday afternoon, police said.

Archie Langham–Anderson, 18, is charged with robbery, assault and battery, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting within the city limits and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

Langham–Anderson is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The incident was one of three within a 24-hour period in which arrests were made for shots fired in the city. No one was injured and no damage was reported as the result of the shootings, Morris said.

On Thursday at 5 a.m., Morris said, a resident reported hearing gunshots near her home in the 1600 block of Caroline Street. Police found a suspect sitting in a parked car and arrested him.

Daquan Fraierson, 20, of Fredericksburg, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting within the city limits.

Early Friday, about the same time that the alleged robbery on Kings Mill Court was taking place, police responded to a report of multiple shots being fired into the air in the 800 block of Caroline Street. Victor Ramiez, 29, was charged with seven counts of discharging a firearm in the city and other offenses.

