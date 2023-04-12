A Spotsylvania County student has been charged in connection with a social media threat that raised concerns over the weekend but was eventually deemed to be not credible.

According to police and court records, the 15-year-old Riverbend High School freshman posted a picture on Snapchat showing a young male holding a large gun. The posting warned people to stay away from "RHS."

Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said detectives, school resource officers and school administrators immediately began an investigation and were able to identify the student who posted the threat.

Skebo said extra security was sent to Riverbend on Tuesday in an effort to ease concerns, but said the threat was not credible and there was no danger. Students were not in school Monday.

Detective Earle Swift met with the student and his parents, an affidavit for a search warrant states, and the boy claimed he had received the picture from another juvenile.

The boy told Swift that he was concerned but didn't know if the threat was real. He then decided to send it to other juveniles instead of reporting it to an adult or police, the affidavit states.

The boy, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property. He was placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Roger Harris said that such threats create unnecessary panic for students, parents and faculty.

"Every threat must be taken seriously," Harris said. "This is no laughing matter and even if students believe a threat is a joke, they should let an adult know rather than reposting or sharing images on social media."

The search warrant allows Swift to examine the boy's phone in an effort to determine if the boy's story is true and whether there were others involved.