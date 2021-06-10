Spotsylvania teen denied bond in Caroline shooting

A young Spotsylvania County man accused of shooting a fellow teenager with a sawed-off shotgun during a drug deal earlier this year in Caroline County was denied bond Tuesday.

Jaishaun A.J. Thomas, 19, had a brief hearing Thursday in Caroline Circuit Court, during which his attorney, Kelly Grace Green, tried to persuade Judge Sarah Deneke to set a bond for Thomas.

Green argued that Thomas fully cooperated with police after the shooting and made a full confession to his role in the Feb. 7 incident on Wayne Avenue off U.S. 1 in the Woodford area. She said he would live with his grandmother in Spotsylvania and could be easily monitored by an ankle bracelet or other means.

Prosecutor Kara Powell disagreed, calling Thomas a "significant" danger to the community and said he was already on juvenile parole at the time of the incident. She pointed out that two firearms charges Thomas is facing carry mandatory prison time.

She said Thomas came to Caroline that evening to buy Adderall from the victim but instead shot him in the leg. She said the victim has scars from the incident, but is "walking and recovering." Police said Thomas left in a vehicle with two other people, but the vehicle wrecked shortly after the shooting.